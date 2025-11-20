Russia, India to mutually deploy ground stations for their space based navigation systems

A senior Russian diplomat has said that Russia and India are working on the mutual deployment of ground stations of their national space base navigation systems for enhanced accuracy.

''Work is underway on the mutual parity placement of ground stations for collecting measurements of the Russian global navigation satellite system GLONASS and the Indian regional navigation satellite system NavIC,'' Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

Cooperation in space research remains one of the flagship areas of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, which have close interaction in three major areas, including manned space programmes like the Gaganyaan mission, propulsion engineering and satellite navigation.

The diplomat noted the successful development of bilateral scientific and technological cooperation, which spans areas like biomedicine, physics, chemistry, healthcare and material sciences.

''We are seeing great interest from our Indian partners in advancing polar research. Quantum technologies occupy a special place in bilateral cooperation, with both countries having significant developments in this area,'' Alipov said.

According to him, more and more specialised scientific organisations and startups in Russia and India are showing interest in collaborating in the field of artificial intelligence to focus on the joint development of AI algorithms for biometrics.

During President Vladimir Putin's visit to Delhi in the first week of December for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russia and India are expected to sign several agreements to boost their bilateral cooperation in the cutting-edge technological areas.

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar finalised several agreements and projects during his parleys with Deputy PM Denis Manturov, Russian co-chair of India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Technological and Cultural Cooperation.

