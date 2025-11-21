CORRECTED-Federal prosecutors ask court to drop indictment of woman shot during deportation blitz in Chicago

Federal prosecutors on Thursday moved to dismiss the indictment of a Chicago woman who was shot repeatedly by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer during an ongoing deportation blitz in the Chicago area this fall, court records show. Marimar Martinez, 30, was indicted on October 9 on federal charges of impeding a federal officer with a deadly weapon, her car.

The border patrol agent, Charles Exum, shot Martinez five times on October 4, after their cars collided. He later drove his vehicle -- a key piece of evidence in the case -- to Maine, and had it repaired. In a court hearing on November 5, Exum boasted about his marksmanship. A status hearing in the case was scheduled to take place later on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)