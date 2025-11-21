Left Menu

CORRECTED-Federal prosecutors ask court to drop indictment of woman shot during deportation blitz in Chicago

Federal prosecutors on Thursday moved to dismiss the indictment of a Chicago woman who was shot repeatedly by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer during an ongoing deportation blitz in the Chicago area this fall, court records show. A status hearing in the case was scheduled to take place later on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 01:26 IST
CORRECTED-Federal prosecutors ask court to drop indictment of woman shot during deportation blitz in Chicago

Federal prosecutors on Thursday moved to dismiss the indictment of a Chicago woman who was shot repeatedly by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer during an ongoing deportation blitz in the Chicago area this fall, court records show. Marimar Martinez, 30, was indicted on October 9 on federal charges of impeding a federal officer with a deadly weapon, her car.

The border patrol agent, Charles Exum, shot Martinez five times on October 4, after their cars collided. He later drove his vehicle -- a key piece of evidence in the case -- to Maine, and had it repaired. In a court hearing on November 5, Exum boasted about his marksmanship. A status hearing in the case was scheduled to take place later on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UN remains indispensable; needs to be more representative, responsive: Tharoor

UN remains indispensable; needs to be more representative, responsive: Tharo...

 India
2
Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Global
3
Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

 Thailand
4
Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025