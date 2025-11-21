Left Menu

Maharashtra govt launches clean food drive ahead of year-end festive season

With the festive season approaching, the Maharashtra government has launched a clean food drive to tighten hygiene standards in hotels and restaurants, which are expected to attract a large number of Christmas and New Year revellers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 17:02 IST
Maharashtra govt launches clean food drive ahead of year-end festive season
  • Country:
  • India

With the festive season approaching, the Maharashtra government has launched a ''clean food drive'' to tighten hygiene standards in hotels and restaurants, which are expected to attract a large number of Christmas and New Year revellers. The campaign, which will continue till the end of December, is aimed at ensuring that food served during the busy festive period is safe, uncontaminated, and prepared in regulated conditions. With restaurants and eateries expecting a surge in footfall during Christmas and New Year celebrations, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has intensified inspections across cities, towns, and rural pockets, according to an official release.

The drive involves scrutinising food preparation spaces, storage systems and waste disposal practices, and collecting samples. Violators will face actions, while repeat offenders risk suspension or cancellation of licences.

''We want to minimise the risk of food-borne illnesses during peak season while encouraging long-term behavioural change in the hospitality sector,'' the official said, adding that the drive is as much a public health measure as it is an enforcement exercise.

The administration also intends to recognise establishments demonstrating high levels of cleanliness to promote better hygiene across the industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025