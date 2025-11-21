Maharashtra govt launches clean food drive ahead of year-end festive season

With the festive season approaching, the Maharashtra government has launched a ''clean food drive'' to tighten hygiene standards in hotels and restaurants, which are expected to attract a large number of Christmas and New Year revellers. The campaign, which will continue till the end of December, is aimed at ensuring that food served during the busy festive period is safe, uncontaminated, and prepared in regulated conditions. With restaurants and eateries expecting a surge in footfall during Christmas and New Year celebrations, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has intensified inspections across cities, towns, and rural pockets, according to an official release.

The drive involves scrutinising food preparation spaces, storage systems and waste disposal practices, and collecting samples. Violators will face actions, while repeat offenders risk suspension or cancellation of licences.

''We want to minimise the risk of food-borne illnesses during peak season while encouraging long-term behavioural change in the hospitality sector,'' the official said, adding that the drive is as much a public health measure as it is an enforcement exercise.

The administration also intends to recognise establishments demonstrating high levels of cleanliness to promote better hygiene across the industry.

