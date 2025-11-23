Court Blocks Trump's Fast-Track Deportation Expansion

A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's attempt to broaden a fast-track deportation process, effectively protecting migrants living away from U.S. borders from expedited removal.

The 2-1 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld a lower court ruling stating the administration's approach infringed on the due process rights of migrants.

This ruling prevents the enforcement of the fast-track policy, potentially affecting numerous migrants who may otherwise face immediate deportation upon apprehension anywhere within the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)