Court Blocks Trump's Fast-Track Deportation Expansion

A federal appeals court stopped the Trump administration from expanding a rapid deportation process for migrants far from the U.S. border, citing due process rights violations. The decision upholds a lower-court ruling against the policy, impacting migrants apprehended across the U.S.

Updated: 23-11-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 05:23 IST
A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's attempt to broaden a fast-track deportation process, effectively protecting migrants living away from U.S. borders from expedited removal.

The 2-1 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld a lower court ruling stating the administration's approach infringed on the due process rights of migrants.

This ruling prevents the enforcement of the fast-track policy, potentially affecting numerous migrants who may otherwise face immediate deportation upon apprehension anywhere within the United States.

