Chandigarh Controversy Erupts: Punjab's Identity at Stake

The Indian government's proposal to change Chandigarh's administrative structure has sparked controversy, with opposition parties in Punjab decrying it as an attack on the region's identity. The Centre insists no decision is final, aiming to simplify law-making without disturbing existing state arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 14:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's proposal to modify Chandigarh's administrative status has incited a significant backlash in Punjab. Various political parties, including the AAP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), have accused the Centre of undermining Punjab's identity and constitutional rights.

According to the Centre, the proposal seeks to streamline the law-making process for the Union Territory and includes Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution. However, officials stress that no final decision has been made, and traditional arrangements with Punjab and Haryana remain unchanged.

The conjectured administrative shift has stirred discussions on federalism and state rights, with leaders across parties voicing their concerns. An emergency meeting by the SAD and calls for consultations with experts underscore the criticality of the issue, while Haryana's shared cultural ties with Punjab complicate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

