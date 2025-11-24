Constructive Talks: France and US Discuss Ukraine Peace Prospects

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot characterized the recent discussions in Geneva with the United States regarding Ukraine as both constructive and useful. Barrot emphasized the collaborative effort aimed at fostering a peace agreement that upholds Ukraine's sovereignty while ensuring the security and interests of Europe.

The French minister further noted that discussions are ongoing to establish a peace framework that meets these crucial objectives. His comments were made public in a social media post, highlighting the diplomatic efforts in progress.

Barrot has communicated with European colleagues and the Ukrainian foreign minister about the substance and outcomes of these critical exchanges, underscoring the importance of a united front in supporting Ukraine during these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)