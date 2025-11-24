Left Menu

Constructive Talks: France and US Discuss Ukraine Peace Prospects

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot lauded the recent talks in Geneva with the United States as constructive. The discussions aimed to promote a peace plan respecting Ukraine's sovereignty and ensuring European security. Barrot shared details of the talks with European and Ukrainian counterparts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:57 IST
Constructive Talks: France and US Discuss Ukraine Peace Prospects
Jean-Noel Barrot
  • Country:
  • France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot characterized the recent discussions in Geneva with the United States regarding Ukraine as both constructive and useful. Barrot emphasized the collaborative effort aimed at fostering a peace agreement that upholds Ukraine's sovereignty while ensuring the security and interests of Europe.

The French minister further noted that discussions are ongoing to establish a peace framework that meets these crucial objectives. His comments were made public in a social media post, highlighting the diplomatic efforts in progress.

Barrot has communicated with European colleagues and the Ukrainian foreign minister about the substance and outcomes of these critical exchanges, underscoring the importance of a united front in supporting Ukraine during these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

 India
2
West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

 India
3
Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

 India
4
Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025