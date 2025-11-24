Delhi Adopts Remote Work to Combat Pollution: A New GRAP Directive

To tackle the escalating air pollution crisis, Delhi has initiated a mandatory work-from-home policy under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This directive, as per stage three of GRAP, mandates that both government and private offices function with only 50% of their workforce physically present.

The Environment Department has issued this directive under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, in a bid to curb the adverse effects of pollution in the national capital. As per the order, all Delhi government offices and private establishments are expected to comply with immediate effect.

While administrative secretaries and department heads are required to maintain a regular presence, the remainder of the staff will 'mandatorily' work from home. Similar protocols apply to private offices, indicating a city-wide shift towards remote work as a solution to deteriorating air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)