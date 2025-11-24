Left Menu

Bail Denied in Alleged Conspiracy to Incite Riots

The Uttarakhand High Court rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of BJP leader Madan Mohan Joshi and others involved in alleged conspiracy to incite riots. The case involves accusations of sharing inflammatory content to justify the attack on Nasir in Ramnagar. Further hearings are scheduled for December 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 24-11-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 23:39 IST
Bail Denied in Alleged Conspiracy to Incite Riots
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has turned down the anticipatory bail requests from BJP leader Madan Mohan Joshi and several others. The case revolves around accusations of a premeditated conspiracy to incite riots.

During the proceedings, the division bench, led by Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay, made the decision to deny bail applications. Joshi, a known BJP leader in Ramnagar, and his co-accused sought legal relief amid allegations tied to an incident involving a man named Nasir.

The legal representatives of the accused expressed their clients' willingness to surrender and opted to retract their petitions. Amidst this, the Court has ordered the senior superintendent of police of Nainital to appear in court for further hearing scheduled on December 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

 Global
2
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
3
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
4
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025