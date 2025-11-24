Bail Denied in Alleged Conspiracy to Incite Riots

The Uttarakhand High Court has turned down the anticipatory bail requests from BJP leader Madan Mohan Joshi and several others. The case revolves around accusations of a premeditated conspiracy to incite riots.

During the proceedings, the division bench, led by Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay, made the decision to deny bail applications. Joshi, a known BJP leader in Ramnagar, and his co-accused sought legal relief amid allegations tied to an incident involving a man named Nasir.

The legal representatives of the accused expressed their clients' willingness to surrender and opted to retract their petitions. Amidst this, the Court has ordered the senior superintendent of police of Nainital to appear in court for further hearing scheduled on December 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)