Left Menu

Controversial Exit: GHF Ceases Operations Amid Criticism and Uncertainty

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, backed by the U.S. and Israel, is ending operations amidst criticism over the deaths of Palestinians at aid sites and bypassing U.N.-associated agencies. The closure follows the Israeli-Hamas ceasefire and criticism of its temporary emergency initiative model for aid distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 00:00 IST
Controversial Exit: GHF Ceases Operations Amid Criticism and Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a controversial aid organization supported by the U.S. and Israel, announced it is closing after criticism and violence at its distribution sites where hundreds of Palestinians reportedly died. The organization aimed to provide aid in Gaza but often bypassed standard international protocols, irritating European leaders.

The foundation launched operations amid a blockade by Israel, attempting to supply food and resources to those in need. However, most distribution sites were far from densely populated areas, forcing many Palestinians to travel dangerous distances, resulting in clashes and fatalities with Israeli forces.

In a statement, GHF's Executive Director John Acree revealed that a U.S.-backed initiative in Israel would be expanding GHF's model, leading to the organization's closure. The foundation claimed it showed new ways to deliver aid but faced questions over funding sources and operational stability, hastened by geopolitical tensions under Trump's plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

 Global
2
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
3
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
4
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025