Controversial Exit: GHF Ceases Operations Amid Criticism and Uncertainty

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a controversial aid organization supported by the U.S. and Israel, announced it is closing after criticism and violence at its distribution sites where hundreds of Palestinians reportedly died. The organization aimed to provide aid in Gaza but often bypassed standard international protocols, irritating European leaders.

The foundation launched operations amid a blockade by Israel, attempting to supply food and resources to those in need. However, most distribution sites were far from densely populated areas, forcing many Palestinians to travel dangerous distances, resulting in clashes and fatalities with Israeli forces.

In a statement, GHF's Executive Director John Acree revealed that a U.S.-backed initiative in Israel would be expanding GHF's model, leading to the organization's closure. The foundation claimed it showed new ways to deliver aid but faced questions over funding sources and operational stability, hastened by geopolitical tensions under Trump's plans.

