Govt Drops Costly Plan for Dedicated Cook Strait Ocean Rescue Fleet

The Government has formally abandoned plans to procure dedicated emergency ocean response capabilities for the Cook Strait, citing ballooning costs, minimal added benefits, and improved safety features on future ferry replacements. Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced the decision following Cabinet’s consideration of both the Indicative Business Case (IBC) in late 2024 and the Detailed Business Case (DBC) presented in March 2025.

Rising Costs Undercut the Value of Dedicated Response Vessels

Maritime NZ had been allocated $600,000 in Budget 2024 to investigate an Emergency Ocean Response Capability (EORC), focusing specifically on the Cook Strait—a stretch of water known for unpredictable conditions and heavy maritime traffic. The business case explored a two-vessel “two-strike solution”:

a smaller stabilisation vessel stationed in the Cook Strait to manage an initial emergency, and

a larger ocean-going tug equipped to tow a vessel to safety.

While conceptually strong, the financial case for the project deteriorated dramatically. Officials reported that initial cost estimates of around $80 million over 10 years—presented at the IBC stage—had skyrocketed to more than $259 million by the time the DBC reached Cabinet in March 2025.

Although the business case proposed using new EORC-specific levies to fund a large share of the investment, the remaining burden would still fall heavily on the Crown. Minister Bishop noted that those levies would inevitably be passed on to operators and ultimately to consumers, increasing costs at a time when affordability pressures are already being felt across the economy.

“The cost to taxpayers is too high for something that’s unlikely to be needed—and unlikely to be useful even if it is,” Bishop said.

Small Risk, Limited Benefit

The IBC identified 23 maritime incidents in the past five years where rapid access to an ocean response vessel might have supported emergency operations. However, in each case, existing response options—including commercial vessels already in the area—were sufficient to stabilise or resolve the situation.

Only the most extreme scenarios—estimated to be around the top 1% of maritime emergencies—would have benefited meaningfully from a bespoke EORC fleet. Even then, the response vessel would need to be stationed close enough to deploy rapidly and intervene before the situation escalated.

Complicating matters further, most recorded incidents occurred outside the Cook Strait zone, undermining the assumption that a locally-based vessel could provide consistent, timely assistance.

New Ferries Strengthen Safety Profile

A major factor behind Cabinet’s decision is the parallel investment in two new Cook Strait ferries scheduled to enter service in 2029. These vessels come equipped with significantly enhanced safety technology and redundancy, including:

upgraded power and propulsion systems

advanced navigation and communication suites

expanded fire safety infrastructure

improved watertight integrity controls

high-resolution monitoring of critical vessel systems

Together, these upgrades reduce the likelihood that a ferry would require external towing or stabilisation, strengthening the case against heavy investment in dedicated ocean response assets.

End of the MMA Vision Contract

The Government also confirmed that it will end the contract for the MMA Vision, an ocean-capable tug currently stationed in the Cook Strait on a part-time basis. The vessel was intended only as a short-term bridge measure while long-term plans for emergency response capabilities were evaluated.

With the decision not to proceed with the EORC, officials determined it is no longer commercially viable to retain the MMA Vision under its existing agreement. The contract will conclude in February 2026, a move expected to save approximately $9 million.

Balancing Safety, Practicality and Cost

Minister Bishop emphasised that while maritime safety remains a top priority, a dedicated emergency towing capability would not represent prudent spending. Mechanical failures and weather-related incidents cannot be eliminated, but the Government argues that smarter investments—such as stronger vessel design, improved onboard systems, and preventive management—offer greater value.

“Emergency offshore response is just one part of keeping vessels safe,” Bishop said. “It has become clear that the required level of investment to procure towing capabilities is not cost-effective. We cannot justify government procuring these services, nor can we justify passing these costs on to users via new levies.”

The decision marks the close of a multi-stage review process and signals a shift toward enhancing vessel resilience rather than building new standalone rescue capacity.