Court Directs Child Rights Commission on ISKCON School Abuse Allegations

The Supreme Court has taken a decisive step on Tuesday by advising petitioners to bring their grievances about alleged sexual abuse in ISKCON-run schools to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan emphasized that child rights commissions in both Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal must consider these allegations within a reasonable timeframe.

The plea, filed by Rajneesh Kapur and others, highlights serious cases of abuse noted in internal records, which allegedly received no response from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)