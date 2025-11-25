Left Menu

Court Directs Child Rights Commission on ISKCON School Abuse Allegations

The Supreme Court has advised petitioners to approach child rights commissions regarding alleged sexual abuse in ISKCON-run schools. A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan emphasized that state commissions in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal should address these concerns promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a decisive step on Tuesday by advising petitioners to bring their grievances about alleged sexual abuse in ISKCON-run schools to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan emphasized that child rights commissions in both Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal must consider these allegations within a reasonable timeframe.

The plea, filed by Rajneesh Kapur and others, highlights serious cases of abuse noted in internal records, which allegedly received no response from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

