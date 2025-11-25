Left Menu

Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

The family of deceased Filipino fisherman Sam Dela Cruz seeks closure after his untimely death in Somalia. Despite compensation, Dela Cruz's remains are yet to be repatriated, highlighting the perilous conditions faced by migrant fishers amid inadequate labor protections in the global fishing industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:42 IST
Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

The tragic story of Sam Dela Cruz, a 25-year-old Filipino fisherman, underscores the hazards faced by migrant workers in the global fishing industry. After his sudden death in Somalia, Dela Cruz's body was buried there, leaving his family in the Philippines without closure.

Despite the signing of a settlement agreement between the family and the recruitment agency, efforts to repatriate his remains have stalled. His family's ordeal points to broader systemic issues within the fishing sector, characterized by exploitation and the absence of proper safety and labor measures.

Experts and labor activists are calling for urgent reforms, including the Philippines' ratification of international standards to safeguard migrant fishers. Meanwhile, Dela Cruz's family continues to seek the return of his remains, longing for peace and closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

 Brazil
2
Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

 India
3
Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

 India
4
Penny Oleksiak's Doping Suspension Shakes Canadian Sports

Penny Oleksiak's Doping Suspension Shakes Canadian Sports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025