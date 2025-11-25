Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

The tragic story of Sam Dela Cruz, a 25-year-old Filipino fisherman, underscores the hazards faced by migrant workers in the global fishing industry. After his sudden death in Somalia, Dela Cruz's body was buried there, leaving his family in the Philippines without closure.

Despite the signing of a settlement agreement between the family and the recruitment agency, efforts to repatriate his remains have stalled. His family's ordeal points to broader systemic issues within the fishing sector, characterized by exploitation and the absence of proper safety and labor measures.

Experts and labor activists are calling for urgent reforms, including the Philippines' ratification of international standards to safeguard migrant fishers. Meanwhile, Dela Cruz's family continues to seek the return of his remains, longing for peace and closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)