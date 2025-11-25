Supreme Court's Crucial Decisions: From Maharashtra Elections to Custodial Violence

The Supreme Court of India addressed several pivotal concerns on Tuesday, impacting diverse areas of governance and social justice. Most notably, the Court scrutinized the Maharashtra local body elections, indicating that results for 57 institutions would be determined based on their final judgement about the quota limit breach.

In another important observation, the Supreme Court refrained from delving into legislation or monitoring of hate speech instances, underscoring the roles of legislative bodies, law enforcement, and judiciary at the local levels in managing such incidents comprehensively.

Other notable cases included the Court's directive towards a broader decision regarding schools in Kerala, tightening of military discipline in response to a former Christian officer's plea, and advice to approach child protection bodies for allegations concerning ISKCON-run schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)