Enhanced Security Measures Ahead of President Murmu's Bhubaneswar Visit

Bhubaneswar is bracing for a heightened security presence as President Droupadi Murmu prepares to visit the Odisha capital later this month. Police on Tuesday disclosed that 58 platoons, consisting of approximately 1,740 personnel, along with 150 officers, will be on duty.

This comprehensive security operation will cover key sites, including the state assembly, where President Murmu is scheduled to deliver an address. Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh has assured that 33 police platoons and 150 officers will secure the assembly during its Winter Session commencing November 27.

In addition, special units, bomb disposal teams, and dog squads will be deployed to ensure safety, with another 25 platoons assigned across the city for a smooth presidential visit.

