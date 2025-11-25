Left Menu

Lukoil Co-Founder Leonid Fedun's Strategic Exit Amid Sanctions

Leonid Fedun, co-founder of Lukoil, has sold his $7 billion stake in the company amid Western sanctions. The sale marks the end of his influential role in transforming Lukoil into a global oil giant. Fedun, a former military school lecturer, has gradually withdrawn from Russian business activities.

Leonid Fedun, the co-founder of Lukoil, has divested his approximately $7 billion stake in the Russian oil behemoth. This move comes after the company found itself grappling with Western sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Despite Lukoil's stature as a global force, the sanctions have forced it to sell foreign assets.

In a deal taking place in early 2025, Fedun sold his stake back to Lukoil, signifying a rare step by a Russian billionaire to discreetly unwind holdings in Russia. Amidst the backdrop of economic pressures, analysts had previously identified Lukoil as a potential acquisition target for Rosneft, another state-controlled entity under sanctions.

Fedun's journey began in the tumultuous 1990s during Russia's privatization era. Partnering with Vagit Alekperov, he played a pivotal role in acquiring prime oil fields in West Siberia, turning Lukoil into a private enterprise. However, as geopolitical tensions rose, Fedun's retreat from the spotlight became evident, culminating in his recent decision to divest and focus on personal and family matters as a resident of Monaco.

