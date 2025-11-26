Left Menu

Sudan's Proposed Truce: A Struggle for Peace

The United States has proposed a ceasefire between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). While RSF announced a unilateral ceasefire, neither side formally accepted the U.S. proposal. U.S. envoy Massad Boulos noted the Sudanese army posed preconditions for peace, complicating resolutions amid ongoing clashes.

The United States has put forward a proposal for a ceasefire to Sudan's warring factions, although neither the Sudanese army nor the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has formally accepted it. According to U.S. envoy Massad Boulos, while the RSF declared a unilateral cessation of hostilities in line with U.S. wishes, the army imposed preconditions deemed unachievable, further complicating peace efforts. U.S. intervention plans by President Donald Trump and previous efforts involving nations like Saudi Arabia and Egypt have yet to succeed.

Following Boulos' statements, Sudan's Security and Defense Council, led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, signaled a shift by requesting competent authorities to respond to the U.S. proposal, contrasting Burhan's earlier criticisms of the proposal as sideling the army. Burhan disputed the plan, stating it granted unwarranted legitimacy to the RSF.

With accusations flying over the UAE arming the RSF, which the UAE denies, diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash emphasized continued peace efforts. As the RSF declared a ceasefire, which opponents dismissed as a political ruse, a UN spokesperson welcomed the move but stressed that verifying sincerity depends on civilian protection and aid access. The ongoing conflict has heavily impacted Sudanese civilians, fueling the urgency for an effective truce.

