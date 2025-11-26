Left Menu

Alarming Challenges in Bangladesh's Legal Proceedings: UK Lawyers Speak Out for Tulip Siddiq

UK lawyers and legal experts have criticized the trial against Labour MP Tulip Siddiq in Bangladesh as unfair, citing interference and intimidation in the legal system. Siddiq, linked to Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina, faces politically charged corruption accusations, but denies all allegations. Her trial in absentia raises international concern.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A cohort of esteemed UK lawyers and legal experts has issued a strong warning regarding the alleged 'unfair and contrived' trial of Labour MP Tulip Siddiq in Bangladesh. The group highlights serious concerns about the integrity of the legal proceedings.

Siddiq, a niece of Bangladesh's ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, became entangled in controversy after corruption allegations emerged against her family, leading to her resignation from the UK Treasury earlier this year. Her trial commenced in Dhaka in August, with the verdict anticipated this week.

The international community is alarmed as reports suggest a pattern of interference in Bangladesh's legal system. The MP condemns the charges as politically motivated. Legal experts emphasize the trial's deviation from global fairness standards, while Siddiq, residing in the UK, lacks adequate legal representation due to coercive measures against her lawyer in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

