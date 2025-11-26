YouTuber Booked Over Alleged Sabarimala Gold Case Claims

An online persona, K M Shajahan, has been legally implicated for making supposed defamatory charges against a senior police officer regarding the contentious Sabarimala gold loss case.

Authorities at the Museum police station filed the complaint following allegations leveled by ADGP S Sreejith, which were broadcast on Shajahan's YouTube platform.

The case highlights potential legal breaches, including provoking conflict and inciting religious discord, under multiple charges. Meanwhile, the alleged gold misappropriation continues to fuel political debate within the state.

