YouTuber Booked Over Alleged Sabarimala Gold Case Claims

A YouTuber, K M Shajahan, faces legal action for allegedly making false claims against a senior IPS officer in the Sabarimala gold loss case. The accusations suggest the officer and police were involved in gold theft from the shrine. The case has stirred political controversy in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:48 IST
An online persona, K M Shajahan, has been legally implicated for making supposed defamatory charges against a senior police officer regarding the contentious Sabarimala gold loss case.

Authorities at the Museum police station filed the complaint following allegations leveled by ADGP S Sreejith, which were broadcast on Shajahan's YouTube platform.

The case highlights potential legal breaches, including provoking conflict and inciting religious discord, under multiple charges. Meanwhile, the alleged gold misappropriation continues to fuel political debate within the state.

