Security Breach Sparks Showdown at West Bengal CEO's Office

The Election Commission has expressed concern over a security breach during a protest by booth-level officers (BLOs) at the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office, attributing inadequate security measures to Kolkata Police. The commission demanded a report from the police within 48 hours.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Election Commission, citing its 'arrogance' as the cause of the prolonged protest. The demonstration arose from excessive work pressure due to the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, severely impacting the BLOs.

The protesters endured a 30-hour demonstration, raising issues about server problems and unrealistic deadlines, as highlighted by CM Banerjee. The EC has instructed increased security measures to prevent future incidents, especially considering upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)