Police Bust Human Trafficking Ring in Bihar's Rohtas District

Seventeen minors were rescued in Bihar's Rohtas district following a police raid, which was prompted by a tip-off regarding suspected human trafficking for immoral activities. The girls have been sent for further investigation. Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rohtas | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police in Bihar's Rohtas district rescued 17 minors during a raid on Wednesday, authorities confirmed. According to Bikramganj ASP Sanket Kumar, the operation followed a tip-off about minors allegedly being trafficked from other states for exploitative purposes, including orchestra dancing.

Initial assessments indicate the rescued individuals are minors, leading to their transfer to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for a comprehensive investigation. The CWC will ensure detailed statements are recorded before the minors are moved to Bal Sudhar Grah in Mohania for further care.

Law enforcement officials have detained three local residents in connection with the incident, underscoring a crackdown on illegal activities in the region. The arrests signal a broader commitment to combating human trafficking and safeguarding vulnerable populations.

