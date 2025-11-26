Police Bust Human Trafficking Ring in Bihar's Rohtas District
Seventeen minors were rescued in Bihar's Rohtas district following a police raid, which was prompted by a tip-off regarding suspected human trafficking for immoral activities. The girls have been sent for further investigation. Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, police in Bihar's Rohtas district rescued 17 minors during a raid on Wednesday, authorities confirmed. According to Bikramganj ASP Sanket Kumar, the operation followed a tip-off about minors allegedly being trafficked from other states for exploitative purposes, including orchestra dancing.
Initial assessments indicate the rescued individuals are minors, leading to their transfer to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for a comprehensive investigation. The CWC will ensure detailed statements are recorded before the minors are moved to Bal Sudhar Grah in Mohania for further care.
Law enforcement officials have detained three local residents in connection with the incident, underscoring a crackdown on illegal activities in the region. The arrests signal a broader commitment to combating human trafficking and safeguarding vulnerable populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Rohtas
- minor
- trafficking
- rescue
- police
- raid
- orchestra
- arrest
- investigation
ALSO READ
Drug Bust on Tata Nagar Express: Railway Police Nab Trio with 52kg Cannabis
Delhi Police's Ambitious Crackdown: Over 2000 Arrested in Operation Kawach 11.0
Police Foil Major Drug Trafficking Attempts in Kashmir
Kolkata Police Under Scrutiny: Election Commission Demands Security Breach Report
Thailand's Epic Rescue Mission Amidst Historic Floods