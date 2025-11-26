Bridging Borders: Strengthening Indo-Nepal Military Alliance

On Wednesday, Indian Army's Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta held talks with Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel to explore avenues for bolstering defence ties between the neighboring states.

General Sigdel, who holds the honorary title of General in the Indian Army, hosted Lt Gen Sengupta at the Bhadrakali headquarters during the latter's four-day visit to Nepal, which commenced on Tuesday.

The meeting aligns with the 19th edition of the India-Nepal bilateral military exercise, 'Suryakiran', underway in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. The exercise aims to enhance battalion-level cooperation in jungle warfare and counter-terrorism operations.

