Bridging Borders: Strengthening Indo-Nepal Military Alliance

Indian Army's Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta met with Nepal Army chief Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel to discuss strengthening defence cooperation. Their meeting coincides with the ongoing 'Suryakiran' military exercise, aimed at enhancing operational synergy in challenging terrains.

Updated: 26-11-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:17 IST
  • Nepal

On Wednesday, Indian Army's Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta held talks with Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel to explore avenues for bolstering defence ties between the neighboring states.

General Sigdel, who holds the honorary title of General in the Indian Army, hosted Lt Gen Sengupta at the Bhadrakali headquarters during the latter's four-day visit to Nepal, which commenced on Tuesday.

The meeting aligns with the 19th edition of the India-Nepal bilateral military exercise, 'Suryakiran', underway in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. The exercise aims to enhance battalion-level cooperation in jungle warfare and counter-terrorism operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

