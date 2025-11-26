Left Menu

Coup Turmoil in Guinea-Bissau Amid Presidential Election

A group of army officers in Guinea-Bissau announced they seized power, deposing President Umaro Sissoco Embalo ahead of election results. Gunfire was reported in the capital but subsided. Embalo's spokesperson alleged involvement of rival Fernando Dias, claiming interference with the election process. Guinea-Bissau has a history of political instability.

26-11-2025
In a sudden turn of events in Guinea-Bissau, army officers declared they have taken control of the government, ousting President Umaro Sissoco Embalo as the nation awaited presidential election results.

The officers, in a televised statement, also announced border closures and enforcement of a curfew, claiming to act through a newly formed "High Military Command for the Restoration of Order." Prior to the announcement, sporadic gunfire echoed through the capital near key government buildings.

Both Embalo and his challenger, Fernando Dias, had claimed victory in the election's first round. Embalo's camp accused Dias's supporters of attempting to thwart result announcements, an allegation denied by Dias's team. Guinea-Bissau, marked by past coups, faces renewed uncertainty as the military assumes control.

