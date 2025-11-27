U.S. Military Expands to Combat Caribbean Drug Trafficking
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced plans to increase troop and aircraft deployments to combat drug trafficking in the Caribbean. Speaking from the Dominican Republic, Hegseth sought additional support from other nations for U.S. military operations. Recent operations have targeted alleged drug-trafficking vessels, resulting in casualties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 02:59 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Wednesday a strategic expansion of troop and aircraft deployments aimed at countering drug trafficking in the Caribbean.
While in the Dominican Republic, which has approved the temporary presence of U.S. forces, Hegseth expressed hopes that more countries would welcome U.S. military operations.
This move follows an uptick in U.S. activities in the region, including military strikes on suspected drug-trafficking vessels, leading to multiple fatalities.
Advertisement