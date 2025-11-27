U.S. Military Expands to Combat Caribbean Drug Trafficking

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Wednesday a strategic expansion of troop and aircraft deployments aimed at countering drug trafficking in the Caribbean.

While in the Dominican Republic, which has approved the temporary presence of U.S. forces, Hegseth expressed hopes that more countries would welcome U.S. military operations.

This move follows an uptick in U.S. activities in the region, including military strikes on suspected drug-trafficking vessels, leading to multiple fatalities.