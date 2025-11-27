Left Menu

U.S. Military Expands to Combat Caribbean Drug Trafficking

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced plans to increase troop and aircraft deployments to combat drug trafficking in the Caribbean. Speaking from the Dominican Republic, Hegseth sought additional support from other nations for U.S. military operations. Recent operations have targeted alleged drug-trafficking vessels, resulting in casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 02:59 IST
U.S. Military Expands to Combat Caribbean Drug Trafficking
Pete Hegseth

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Wednesday a strategic expansion of troop and aircraft deployments aimed at countering drug trafficking in the Caribbean.

While in the Dominican Republic, which has approved the temporary presence of U.S. forces, Hegseth expressed hopes that more countries would welcome U.S. military operations.

This move follows an uptick in U.S. activities in the region, including military strikes on suspected drug-trafficking vessels, leading to multiple fatalities.

TRENDING

1
Trump Endorses Asfura in Honduran Presidential Race

Trump Endorses Asfura in Honduran Presidential Race

 Global
2
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

 South Africa
3
Australia's Environmental Overhaul: Greens Strike Deal with Labor

Australia's Environmental Overhaul: Greens Strike Deal with Labor

 Global
4
Vitinha's Hat-Trick Seals Thrilling PSG Victory Over Tottenham

Vitinha's Hat-Trick Seals Thrilling PSG Victory Over Tottenham

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025