Midnight Gunfire Shakes Ruling AAP Leader's Residence

In a brazen act of violence, two men on a motorcycle targeted the residence of Daljit Singh Raju, the coordinator of AAP's 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' anti-drugs drive, near Darvesh Pind village, firing 23 rounds early Thursday morning. Glass panes of windows and doors shattered, though no injuries were reported.

Raju, closely associated with MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, reported that he initially mistook the gunfire for firecrackers until his wife saw the attackers. Immediate police deployment followed, with authorities thoroughly examining CCTV footage and investigating all angles, including a slip found at the scene mentioning a substantial monetary sum.

The Phagwara Sub-divisional Superintendent of Police, Madhvi Sharma, assured the press that swift action is underway to apprehend the culprits. Raju denied receiving any threat or ransom demands, adding complexity to the probe as law enforcement intensifies efforts to resolve the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)