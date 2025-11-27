Fraudulent Investment in Online Gaming Dupes Farmer
A farmer in Latur, Satish Bhivaji Bolange, was defrauded of Rs 30 lakh by two individuals posing as investment advisors. They lured him with promises of high returns from online gaming platforms. The culprits utilized multiple payment methods to collect the money, leading to legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act.
- Country:
- India
A farmer in Latur experienced a significant financial setback after falling victim to an elaborate scam promising high returns on investments in online gaming platforms. Police confirmed the case on Thursday, unfolding a tale of deceit involving Rs 30 lakh.
The victim, Satish Bhivaji Bolange, aged 42 and residing in Khalangri, invested the sum between July and October on the recommendation of accused scammers Dinesh Prakash Patange and Tanvi Nitin Salunke. Authorities from Kingaon police station disclosed that the accused enticed Bolange by claiming that several notable figures had successfully profited from similar schemes.
The fraudsters cleverly utilized various UPI IDs, digital wallets, and bank transfers to collect the victim's money in instalments. It wasn't until three months had passed without any financial returns that Bolange realized he had been defrauded. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the culprits under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act for cheating and related offenses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
