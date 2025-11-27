Chhattisgarh Labour Inspector Convicted for Corruption
A labour inspector in Chhattisgarh, Suresh Kurre, has been sentenced to three years' imprisonment for accepting a bribe in 2019. The court found him guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act, also imposing a Rs 50,000 fine. Kurre was trapped accepting Rs 40,000, part of a larger bribe demand.
- Country:
- India
A court in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district has delivered a verdict that sees a labour inspector convicted for corruption-related charges. Suresh Kurre, who was stationed in the district's Labour Office, received a three-year rigorous prison sentence, according to the Anti-Corruption Bureau's report on Thursday.
The prosecution revealed that Kurre demanded a bribe of Rs 1.90 lakh for clearing a Rs 6.30 lakh bill tied to an NGO-led employment training course. Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Corruption Bureau set up a sting operation, capturing him in the act of accepting Rs 40,000 on October 14, 2019.
The case culminated with charges formalized in a special court under the Prevention of Corruption Act in June 2020. The court's decision also included a financial penalty of Rs 50,000 against Kurre, reinforcing strict measures against corruption in the region.
