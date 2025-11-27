Left Menu

Axes and Vengeance: Delivery Boy's Brutal Attack Sparks Arrests

Five men were arrested for assaulting a delivery boy to avenge an alleged insult to one of the attackers' father. The incident occurred in Palwal district, with the suspects captured on CCTV. The victim, Abhishek, was severely injured and remains critical in a hospital ICU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident of violence, police have arrested five men for brutally attacking a delivery boy, allegedly in retaliation for an insult. Authorities revealed on Thursday that the group was armed with axes and sticks.

The main accused confessed that the assault on the victim was to avenge an insult to his father, leading to the heinous act. While one suspect was apprehended on Tuesday, four others followed on Wednesday, captured from Hodal in Palwal district.

The suspects—identified as Rohit alias Jindal, Rohit Raghav, Nikesh Kumar, Aniket alias Monty, and Yogesh alias Nikku—were caught on CCTV fleeing the scene. The complaint, filed by the victim's brother, describes a brutal attack leaving deep wounds and has been a cornerstone in the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

