Germany Bids to Reverse Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

Germany announced it would endeavor to convince former U.S. President Donald Trump to revoke his decision to exclude South Africa from the upcoming G20 summit. The move comes in response to Trump's claims that South Africa mistreats its white minority population.

In his second term, Trump has consistently alleged persecution of South Africa's white population. He even confronted President Cyril Ramaphosa with discredited reports of white farmer genocide. South Africa continues to participate in G20 activities despite U.S. objections.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed intentions to persuade Trump to extend an invitation to South Africa, highlighting the importance of inclusivity in global formats like the G20. South Africa remains committed to its G20 participation, dismissing the notion of actively seeking support from other member nations.

