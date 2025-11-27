Left Menu

Hong Kong Grips with Devastating Tai Po Fire Aftermath

Hong Kong authorities arrested construction company directors over a deadly fire in Tai Po's Wang Fuk Court, the worst in nearly 80 years. At least 83 were killed, with 300 missing. Unsafe materials are blamed. The tragedy prompted government aid and reflects longstanding housing issues in the city.

27-11-2025
Hong Kong Grips with Devastating Tai Po Fire Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Hong Kong have detained the leaders of a construction firm believed to be responsible for the city's most fatal fire incident in over eight decades. The blaze in Tai Po resulted in 83 confirmed deaths, with about 300 individuals still unaccounted for as officials continue their search efforts.

The calamity unfolded at the Wang Fuk Court complex during renovation works. Rescuers faced challenging conditions as they battled through flames and smoke to rescue trapped residents. In a tragic scene, a woman sought her missing daughter among survivors.

Investigations suggest unsafe construction materials fueled the fire's spread, prompting charges of manslaughter against construction executives. In response, the local and national government pledged financial support for affected residents, with companies and foundations contributing to relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

