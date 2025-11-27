Ramaphosa Rejects Trump’s Bid to Bar SA From 2026 G20 Summit, Calls Claims ‘Regrettable’

President Cyril Ramaphosa has strongly criticised comments made by US President Donald Trump, who announced on his Truth Social account that South Africa would not be invited to attend next year’s G20 Leaders’ Summit in the United States. The Presidency described the remarks as “regrettable, misinformed, and disrespectful to South Africa’s sovereignty.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, Ramaphosa reaffirmed that South Africa is a full and rightful member of the G20, with its membership endorsed by all G20 countries.

“South Africa is a member of the G20 in its own name and right. Its G20 membership is at the behest of all other members. South Africa is a sovereign constitutional democratic country and does not appreciate insults from another country about its membership and worth,” the Presidency said.

Trump’s Claims Linked to Misinformation

President Trump’s Truth Social post claimed that South Africa would not be invited to the 2026 G20 Summit due to disinformation relating to “white genocide” and misunderstandings about the handover of the G20 Presidency.

South Africa has rejected these claims, stating they are rooted in misinformation, distortions, and false narratives that have circulated for years and have been repeatedly debunked.

The Presidency emphasised that South Africa never agreed to a traditional G20 handover ceremony at the 2025 Summit and had communicated this clearly in advance.

SA Defends Its Global Role and Multilateral Commitments

Ramaphosa reiterated South Africa’s intention to continue playing an active and constructive role within the G20, calling on all members to uphold the principles of consensus, inclusion and multilateral cooperation.

“It is regrettable that despite efforts by President Ramaphosa and his administration to reset diplomatic relations with the United States, President Trump continues to apply punitive measures based on misinformation,” the Presidency added.

South Africa has made several attempts in recent years to stabilise relations with the US, engaging through bilateral forums, diplomatic channels, and trade cooperation mechanisms.

A Strongly Praised G20 Summit in Johannesburg

President Ramaphosa defended the success of the G20 South Africa 2025 Leaders’ Summit, held in Johannesburg last weekend. The event drew wide international praise for its:

Smooth organisation

Strong thematic focus

Successful negotiation of the G20 Leaders’ Declaration

Commitment to multilateralism in addressing global economic challenges

The declaration reaffirmed the “indisputable strength and value of multilateralism”—a direct contrast to rising unilateralism and geopolitical tension worldwide.

US Absence Did Not Halt the Handover Process

The United States did not attend the Johannesburg summit, despite being expected to participate in all engagements under South Africa’s G20 Presidency.

Due to the US government’s absence, South Africa proceeded with the formalities:

The G20 Presidency instruments were handed to a US Embassy official at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) premises.

The Presidency emphasised that the US absence was voluntary and not a result of diplomatic exclusion.

Despite the government’s non-attendance, the Presidency noted that American businesses, corporations, and civil society organisations participated actively in major G20 side events, including:

The B20 (Business 20) Summit

The G20 Social and Civil Society engagements

Their presence, South Africa said, reflects ongoing cooperation between the two nations beyond political tensions.

SA Reaffirms Its Place in the G20

South Africa is one of the founding members of the G20, a group formed in 1999 to strengthen global financial and economic governance. As such, the Presidency stressed that no single member state has the authority to unilaterally bar another member.

The G20 operates through collective consensus, and South Africa’s participation is supported by its partners in the Global South, emerging economies, and advanced economies alike.

Looking Ahead

Ramaphosa’s administration emphasised that South Africa will continue championing:

Multilateral cooperation

Stronger representation of African and developing economies

Inclusive global governance

Constructive relations with all international partners, including the US

The Presidency concluded that South Africa remains committed to dialogue, diplomacy, and international cooperation, even in the face of political disagreements.