Mexican Attorney General Gertz Resigns

Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz has resigned at age 86, pending Senate approval. Initially appointed in 2019 for a term ending in 2028, his departure marks a significant change. President Claudia Sheinbaum is reviewing the resignation, with further updates expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 04:34 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz has submitted his resignation at age 86. The announcement, revealed by two government sources on Thursday, is pending approval from the Mexican Senate.

Gertz has been serving as the attorney general since 2019, having been appointed for a nine-year term that was originally set to conclude in 2028. His resignation signifies a pivotal shift in the country's legal landscape.

President Claudia Sheinbaum addressed the issue during her daily news conference, acknowledging that she had received communication from the Senate regarding Gertz's potential resignation. An update from the President is expected soon as she reviews the situation.

