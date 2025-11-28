Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Windfall: A Tax Revolution on the Horizon?

President Donald Trump announced his administration is considering eliminating income tax over the next few years. This potential move is backed by increased revenue from tariffs. Trump disclosed this plan during a video call with U.S. military members, citing substantial financial gains from tariff collections.

28-11-2025
President Donald Trump revealed that his administration might completely abolish income tax within the next few years, fueled by the influx of revenue from tariffs.

Speaking on Thursday via video call to U.S. military service members, Trump outlined his ambitious tax relief strategy. 'Over the next couple of years, I think we'll substantially be cutting and maybe cutting out completely, but we'll be cutting income tax. Could be almost completely cutting it because the money we're taking in is going to be so large,' he stated.

The announcement underscores the administration's confidence in tariffs as a revenue-generating mechanism, potentially paving the way for significant tax reforms.

