Tragic Death Sparks Investigation at Nagaland Rehab Centre

A 46-year-old man died at a rehabilitation centre in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district, leading to the arrest of five individuals, including the owner. The police suspect physical assault after finding injury marks on the victim. A detailed investigation into the centre's operations and compliance is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 28-11-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 09:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district, police have arrested five individuals, including the ownership of a local rehabilitation centre, following the death of a 46-year-old man.

A police investigation was initiated when Pradeep Basumatary's body, bearing multiple bruises, was reported by a local hospital. A suo motu FIR was filed, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

The Dimapur Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the rehabilitation centre's operations, checking licenses, medical facilities, and compliance measures while ensuring swift justice through a meticulous inquiry.

