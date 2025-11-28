Tragic Death Sparks Investigation at Nagaland Rehab Centre
A 46-year-old man died at a rehabilitation centre in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district, leading to the arrest of five individuals, including the owner. The police suspect physical assault after finding injury marks on the victim. A detailed investigation into the centre's operations and compliance is underway.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district, police have arrested five individuals, including the ownership of a local rehabilitation centre, following the death of a 46-year-old man.
A police investigation was initiated when Pradeep Basumatary's body, bearing multiple bruises, was reported by a local hospital. A suo motu FIR was filed, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.
The Dimapur Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the rehabilitation centre's operations, checking licenses, medical facilities, and compliance measures while ensuring swift justice through a meticulous inquiry.
ALSO READ
Gangster Foiled: Haryana Police Thwarts Major Attack
High-Stakes Police Summit: Charting the Course for 'Surakshit Bharat'
Kerala MLA Faces Legal Storm: Accusations of Assault and Intimidation Unveiled
Raipur Hosts Pivotal Police Conference on Security Advancement
Forgery and Cheating Unveiled: Vasai Police Station Land Scandal