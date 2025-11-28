Tragic Death Sparks Investigation at Nagaland Rehab Centre

In a disturbing incident in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district, police have arrested five individuals, including the ownership of a local rehabilitation centre, following the death of a 46-year-old man.

A police investigation was initiated when Pradeep Basumatary's body, bearing multiple bruises, was reported by a local hospital. A suo motu FIR was filed, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

The Dimapur Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the rehabilitation centre's operations, checking licenses, medical facilities, and compliance measures while ensuring swift justice through a meticulous inquiry.