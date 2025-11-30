Left Menu

Bangladesh Seeks Speedy Extradition of Former PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh urges India for the swift extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, sentenced in absentia for crimes against humanity. Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain stated the issue won't hinder bilateral ties. Dhaka has submitted an official request following the special tribunal's verdict.

Updated: 30-11-2025 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has called on India to expedite the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been convicted in absentia by a special tribunal for crimes against humanity. The tribunal's verdict followed her regime's brutal crackdown on student-led protests in 2024.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain emphasized that while the issue is significant, it should not obstruct the overall bilateral relationship with New Delhi. Bangladesh's formal request for Hasina's repatriation comes as the judicial process in Bangladesh concludes.

Despite the gravity of the extradition request, Dhaka insists that its broader ties with India will continue to evolve. The Law Adviser mentioned possible further actions, including approaching the International Criminal Court if necessary, to ensure the return of all fugitive convicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

