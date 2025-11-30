Bangladesh Seeks Speedy Extradition of Former PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh has called on India to expedite the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been convicted in absentia by a special tribunal for crimes against humanity. The tribunal's verdict followed her regime's brutal crackdown on student-led protests in 2024.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain emphasized that while the issue is significant, it should not obstruct the overall bilateral relationship with New Delhi. Bangladesh's formal request for Hasina's repatriation comes as the judicial process in Bangladesh concludes.

Despite the gravity of the extradition request, Dhaka insists that its broader ties with India will continue to evolve. The Law Adviser mentioned possible further actions, including approaching the International Criminal Court if necessary, to ensure the return of all fugitive convicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)