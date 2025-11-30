Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Trio Arrested in Vibhuti Khand

Three individuals were apprehended in Vibhuti Khand with 550 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore. The arrests were made by Gorakhpur's Anti-Narcotics Task Force. Those involved were identified as Mohd Anas, Nasir Ali, and Mohd Arslan. They face charges under various sections of the NDPS Act.

Lucknow | Updated: 30-11-2025 21:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Gorakhpur Anti-Narcotics Task Force apprehended three individuals from the Vibhuti Khand area. The accused were found in possession of 550 grams of heroin, worth an estimated Rs 1.5 crore, officials revealed on Sunday.

The task force identified the detained suspects as Mohd Anas, 24, and Nasir Ali, 55, hailing from Tikra Usma village in Barabanki, along with 21-year-old Mohd Arslan from Lucknow. The trio was intercepted on the Kisan Path stretch near BBD Viraj Tower on Saturday.

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed their intent to sell the seized narcotics. Several items were recovered from them, including a car, four Android mobile phones, and Rs 8,900 in cash. They have been booked under sections 8, 21, 29, and 60 of the NDPS Act at Vibhuti Khand Police Station.

