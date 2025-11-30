Left Menu

Assam's ST Status Controversy: Government Open to Dialogue

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invites protesters opposing the ST status report for six communities to discuss its intricacies. The report, proposing ST status for Tai-Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes, faces backlash amid fears of adverse effects on existing ST communities. Sarma seeks to clarify misconceptions.

Updated: 30-11-2025 23:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst ongoing protests, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended an invitation to those opposing the report on granting ST status to six communities for a thorough dialogue. The unrest follows the state assembly's presentation of the Group of Ministers' recommendations.

Addressing media after a cabinet meeting, Sarma emphasized the report's potential benefits, asserting it won't harm existing ST communities. He noted that misinterpretations, particularly by the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA), have fueled protests.

The government is committed to clarifying doubts, with ministers set to engage with CCTOA leaders. Sarma assured that the reservations for the proposed groups will be structured to avoid impacting current reservations, welcoming constructive suggestions from opposition parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

