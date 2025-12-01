Left Menu

Assam Government Increases Compensation for NHM Employees

The Assam government has raised the ex gratia amount to Rs 7.5 lakh for the families of deceased NHM employees. Additionally, it increased salaries for ITI workers and approved land pattas for numerous applicants under Mission Basundhara. The cabinet also discussed the upcoming inauguration of Swahid Smarak.

The Assam government announced a significant increase in the ex gratia payment for the families of deceased employees of the National Health Mission (NHM), raising the amount to Rs 7.5 lakh. This decision was revealed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after a cabinet meeting.

The government has also approved a 35 percent salary hike for employees at five mini ITIs across the state. These ITIs are located in Dudhnoi, Pathsala, Rangia, Biswanath Chariali, and Titabor. The revised pay structure will include an annual increment of 3 percent, effective January 1 next year.

Additionally, the cabinet sanctioned the settlement of land pattas for hundreds of applicants across several districts under the Mission Basundhara initiative. Discussions were also held regarding the preparations for the upcoming inauguration of the Swahid Smarak, a memorial for martyrs, scheduled on December 10.

