Court Rebuke Topples Controversial Trump-Appointed Prosecutor

A ruling by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has determined that Alina Habba, a former lawyer for Donald Trump, was unlawfully appointed as the acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey. The decision comes as another setback for the Trump administration's efforts to place loyalists in critical judicial roles.

The unanimous decision by a Philadelphia-based three-judge panel upholds a previous judgment, highlighting conflicts between the Trump administration and legal frameworks governing federal appointments. The court's decision is expected to affect ongoing federal cases in New Jersey, necessitating the appointment of a new supervising prosecutor.

With the ruling, the Justice Department faces increased pressure as lawyers challenge the authority of appointees lacking Senate confirmation. This legal turbulence underscores the intricate balance of power between presidential ambitions and statutory requirements.

