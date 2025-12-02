Drunk driving case: IT professional booked for culpable homicide gets two-day police custody

A court here on Monday remanded a 49-year-old IT professional accused of ramming his car in an inebriated condition into a counter outside an eatery and killing a valet assistant to police custody for two days.

While seeking the police custody of the accused, Pratap Daingade, the prosecution told the court that despite knowing the perils of drunk driving and not paying attention to the requests from the eatery management to avoid driving in a drunk state, he drove the car recklessly and hit the valet assistant on Sunday afternoon.

The accused, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was produced before the court on Monday.

The incident occurred outside the Toit restaurant in Kalyani Nagar area on Sunday, following which Daingade was arrested for culpable homicide.

''Valet assistant Satendar Mandal, who was on duty at the restaurant's parking area, was grievously injured. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital,'' police said.

The driver, who works in a BPO in Yerawada, had come to the restaurant in an inebriated condition, he said.

''He ordered a beer. However, his behaviour was unruly as he was hopping from one table to another. The staff at the eatery requested that he behave properly and informed him that, since he was already drunk, they would not serve him more. The staff then asked him to leave,'' the official had said.

''As he was not in his senses, the manager at the eatery advised him to hire a cab, instead of driving his car, which was at the parking lot of the restaurant,'' said Yerawada police station senior inspector Anjum Bagwan.

An adamant Daingade sat in his car, reversed it, and accelerated the vehicle while trying to take a turn, he said.

