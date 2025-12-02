Left Menu

Man shot dead at village market in Pratapgarh, accused arrested

Tashkeel and the accused had a dispute in Delhi, where they worked, and had returned to the village a few days ago.Police suspect that Aman shot Tashkeel over a personal grudge.

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 02-12-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 00:06 IST
Man shot dead at village market in Pratapgarh, accused arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man was shot dead at a village market in Pratapgarh district on Monday evening, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested. ASP Brijnandan Rai said Mohammad Tashkeel (28), a resident of Udharanpur village, had gone to the market in Kalyanpur on Monday evening, when Aman, a resident of Asav village, allegedly shot him with a country-made pistol, killing him on the spot. After committing the crime, the accused climbed onto the roof of a house in the market in a bid to escape, but the locals locked him on the rooftop and informed the police.

Police arrested Aman and recovered the country-made pistol from his possession. Tashkeel and the accused had a dispute in Delhi, where they worked, and had returned to the village a few days ago.

Police suspect that Aman shot Tashkeel over a personal grudge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Users free to keep or delete Sanchar Saathi: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Users free to keep or delete Sanchar Saathi: Jyotiraditya Scindia

 India
2
Guwahati's air-quality improved due to focused efforts of govt: Himanta

Guwahati's air-quality improved due to focused efforts of govt: Himanta

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $378 billion, industry body ASD says

UPDATE 1-Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $37...

 Global
4
Motor racing-F2 champion Fornaroli joins McLaren in test role

Motor racing-F2 champion Fornaroli joins McLaren in test role

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025