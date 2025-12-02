Left Menu

Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai due to bomb threat, lands safely

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-12-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 10:33 IST
Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai due to bomb threat, lands safely
  • Country:
  • India

A Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight was diverted to Mumbai on Tuesday following a bomb threat email, police said here.

The flight landed safely in Mumbai, they said.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here received the threat email claiming that ''certain anti-social elements are planning to carry out an attack using remote-controlled explosive devices on board the flight once it lands in Hyderabad''. Following the threat email, the authorities decided to divert the flight to Mumbai, where the aircraft landed safely, a police official said.

Security checking was conducted, and nothing suspicious was found, he said. Further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Insolation Green Energy bags orders worth Rs 516.05 cr

Insolation Green Energy bags orders worth Rs 516.05 cr

 India
2
Delhi HC dismisses petitions filed by Bajrang, Vinesh challenging WFI elections

Delhi HC dismisses petitions filed by Bajrang, Vinesh challenging WFI electi...

 India
3
SEC's 'misinterpretation of laws' caused HC to defer vote counting for local bodies polls: Bawankule

SEC's 'misinterpretation of laws' caused HC to defer vote counting for local...

 India
4
Man once close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shot dead in Chandigarh

Man once close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shot dead in Chandigarh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025