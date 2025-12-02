Left Menu

66 NZ Building Consent Authorities Meet New Inspection Standards, Saving Time and Construction Costs

Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk says the results are a major step forward in fixing long-standing inefficiencies in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-12-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 12:27 IST
66 NZ Building Consent Authorities Meet New Inspection Standards, Saving Time and Construction Costs
“Waiting for inspections is one of the most common frustrations I hear from builders and homeowners — and it isn’t cheap,” Penk said. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government’s first performance report on building inspection wait times shows 66 of 67 Building Consent Authorities (BCAs) have successfully met the new national target designed to speed up construction and reduce delays.

Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk says the results are a major step forward in fixing long-standing inefficiencies in the sector.

In August, new regulations came into force requiring BCAs to complete at least 80% of building inspections within three working days of the request being made.

“Waiting for inspections is one of the most common frustrations I hear from builders and homeowners — and it isn’t cheap,” Penk said.

According to industry estimates, every day of delay adds around $400 to the cost of a construction project, meaning faster inspections can significantly reduce pressure on builders and property owners.

Key Results Highlight Strong Performance

Recent Q3 data shows:

  • 55 BCAs reported inspection wait time data

  • Of those, 97.3% of inspections (around 67,000) were completed within the three-day target

  • 57,900 inspections were carried out on the same day they were requested

  • 13 BCAs reported inspection availability instead of wait time data, as they transition to the new standard measurement system

  • 96.2% of available inspection slots were offered within three working days, with an average wait time of 1.2 days

Minister Penk said the figures demonstrate the value of transparency:

“Shining a light on system performance drives accountability and better outcomes.”

Transition Phase and Next Steps

Authorities currently use two different reporting methods — wait time and inspection availability — due to variation in booking systems. All BCAs are required to move to the Government’s preferred reporting method by July next year.

Queenstown Lakes District Council demonstrated the transition can be made smoothly, switching methods partway through the quarter.

Consent Processing Also Improving

Alongside inspection speed, the latest building consent processing data shows improvements:

  • 95.7% of building applications, amendments, and Code Compliance Certificates were processed within the statutory 20-working-day limit — up from 93% in the same quarter last year.

Penk says these results indicate the system is moving in the right direction and delivering practical benefits:

“These results show real progress in building consent system performance — and how quickly tradies can get on with putting roofs over Kiwis’ heads.”

 

TRENDING

1
Insolation Green Energy bags orders worth Rs 516.05 cr

Insolation Green Energy bags orders worth Rs 516.05 cr

 India
2
Delhi HC dismisses petitions filed by Bajrang, Vinesh challenging WFI elections

Delhi HC dismisses petitions filed by Bajrang, Vinesh challenging WFI electi...

 India
3
SEC's 'misinterpretation of laws' caused HC to defer vote counting for local bodies polls: Bawankule

SEC's 'misinterpretation of laws' caused HC to defer vote counting for local...

 India
4
Man once close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shot dead in Chandigarh

Man once close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shot dead in Chandigarh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025