Tourism Surge Boosts New Zealand Economy as Visitor Spending Hits $12.3 Billion

International tourism continues its strong rebound, with visitor spending and arrivals rising sharply, delivering a major boost to New Zealand’s economy, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston announced today.

Newly released International Visitor Survey (IVS) data shows that between July and September 2025, international visitors spent $2.1 billion, representing a 9.3% increase compared with the same period last year.

For the full year ending September 2025, total visitor spend reached $12.3 billion, up 5.3% year on year — confirming tourism remains New Zealand’s second-largest export earner.

Visitor arrivals also continue to grow, reaching 3.43 million — a 6.1% increase from the previous year and now sitting at 88% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Shift Toward High-Value Visitors

The Minister says the increase in spending is driven not only by visitor growth but also by a shift toward higher-value travellers, particularly from the United States.

“This kind of growth means more money flowing into regional businesses, more accommodation bookings, more activity operators thriving, and more tourism-supported jobs,” Ms Upston said.

Data also shows increased demand across accommodation, food and beverage, adventure tourism, and premium travel experiences — signalling positive momentum for regional tourism economies.

Government Strategy Focused on Sustainable Growth

Ms Upston reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to the Tourism Growth Roadmap, a long-term strategy aimed at doubling tourism export value by 2034 while maintaining New Zealand’s reputation as a world-class destination.

Key focus areas of the roadmap include:

Attracting high-value and longer-stay travellers

Strengthening partnerships with aviation and international markets

Improving infrastructure to support tourism hotspots

Raising workforce capability and productivity across the sector

Encouraging sustainable and culturally respectful travel

“We want tourism growth that benefits New Zealand’s economy, protects our environment, and ensures visitors continue to have world-class experiences,” she said.

Industry Outlook Remains Positive

Tourism sector confidence is also rising, driven by continued recovery in long-haul markets, new international flight capacity, and increased investment in tourism innovation and digital capability.

Ms Upston says the results show the sector is strengthening faster than expected:

“These figures are a clear signal that tourism is powering ahead — creating jobs, driving regional development, and contributing to a stronger economy.”

The full International Visitor Survey results are available via the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) data portal.