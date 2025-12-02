Police arrested 2 notorious criminals with three pistols, ammunitions in Jammu

Police have arrested two notorious criminals and recovered three pistols and ammunition following an investigation into a firing incident on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said on Tuesday.

''Two notorious criminals were arrested by police in the Domana jurisdiction, and three pistols, ammunition and a sharp-edged weapon were recovered,'' Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Brijesh Sharma told reporters here.

He said that one arrest followed a firing incident at a banquet hall in Udheywala, while the other resulted from action at a check post in Bhagwati Nagar.

On the intervening night of November 28, an unidentified person fired shots inside Grand Reeves' banquet hall in Udheywala, causing panic among the attendees. ''Acting swiftly, a case was registered at Police Station Domana,'' he said.

A police team swung into action and successfully apprehended the accused, Sunny Sharma of Marh. Following his disclosure, police recovered two country-made pistols along with live and fired cartridges.

He was also found to be involved in another case under the Police Station Kanachak limits. Further investigations are underway to trace additional linkages, identify associates and determine the source of the weapons, he added.

Sharma said the criminals used to display weapons in public places to create panic and were involved in group rivalries.

In another case, during routine checking, a police team intercepted a suspected person, Jaskirat Singh alias Sanama, at Bhagwati Nagar and recovered a pistol and a sharp-edged weapon from his possession.

Accordingly, a case was registered at Police Station Domana.

Further investigation revealed that the accused was already involved in two other cases — one registered at Police Station Domana and another at Police Station Nowardan, the SP said.

