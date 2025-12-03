UP: Body of missing 'shiksha mitra' found in well in Mahoba

The body of a 49-year-old shiksha mitra who had been assisting in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll was found in a well in Mahoba district on Wednesday, police said.

Shankarlal had been missing since Monday, they said.

His body was winched out from a well in Pawa village in the Srinagar Police Station limits after locals alerted the police.

Mahoba District Magistrate Gajal Bhardwaj told reporters that Pawa village has two polling booths, 31 and 32. Shankarlal was assisting booth-level officer Brijendra Singh in SIR-related work for for Booth 31.

She said Shankarlal had completed the digitisation of 909 forms and 75 ''uncollectable digitisation entries'' out of 1,344 voters, achieving 73.21 per cent.

The DM said the shiksha mitra had been missing since Monday, and there had been filed no complaint about work pressure or stress.

A panel has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem, and further action will be taken based on the autopsy report and the police investigation, she added.

