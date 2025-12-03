India Begins Building First All-Electric Green Tug, Marking Leap in Maritime Shift

The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, virtually flagged off the steel-cutting ceremony for India’s first all-electric green tug, marking a historic moment in the nation’s maritime transition toward sustainability. The tug, designed for the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla, is being constructed under the Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP)—a flagship initiative aimed at driving India’s maritime decarbonisation and promoting energy-efficient port operations.

The ceremony was attended virtually by Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Shantanu Thakur; MoPSW Secretary Shri Vijay Kumar, IAS; DPA Chairman Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME; technical experts from Kongsberg; representatives of project partners Netincon and Ripley; and engineers from Atreya Shipyard, the facility entrusted with building the tug.

A National Leap Toward Green Maritime Operations

In his address, Sonowal said that the launch of India’s first all-electric tug symbolizes the country’s decisive shift toward clean-energy marine logistics. He underscored that the milestone reflects the Government’s commitment to sustainable development under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

“This milestone reinforces India’s determination to move toward a cleaner and more sustainable maritime future,” Sonowal said, praising the Prime Minister’s vision for green growth, environmental stewardship and future-ready infrastructure. He noted that the project embodies the broader national ambitions of Viksit Bharat and aligns with India’s global leadership aspirations in next-generation maritime technology.

The Minister highlighted that green maritime assets such as this tug are vital for lowering carbon emissions, improving operational efficiency and positioning India as a serious player in global green shipping.

Advanced Features of India’s First All-Electric Green Tug

The new tug for DPA will feature:

60-ton bollard pull capacity

Zero carbon emissions

Silent and vibration-free operations

An advanced electric propulsion system

Modern navigation and control systems

Low-maintenance, high-efficiency design

Officials noted that the tug will set a benchmark for sustainable fleet modernisation across Indian ports. Its deployment will support harbor operations such as berthing assistance, escorting and emergency response—all without emitting greenhouse gases.

Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP): A Strategic Roadmap

The GTTP aims to induct 50 green tugs by 2030, with 16 to be deployed in the first phase (2024–2027). Under Phase 1:

Two green tugs each will be deployed at DPA, Paradip Port Authority, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VoCPA).

One tug each will be positioned at the remaining eight major ports.

Four major ports—DPA, VPA, JNPA and VoCPA—have already issued work orders for the induction of green tugs, with DPA becoming the first to formally begin construction.

Strengthening Domestic Shipbuilding and Make in India

Sonowal reiterated that the project reflects India’s Make in India and Make for the World goals. The manufacturing of this advanced electric tug at Atreya Shipyard strengthens India’s indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and showcases the nation’s ability to deliver global-standard maritime technology.

“This tug is not only for India’s ports but for the world to see what India can build,” Sonowal said. “It embodies our ambition to become a global hub for maritime innovation.”

Driving Global Leadership and Clean Energy Commitments

Officials clarified that the construction schedule positions DPA and India at the forefront of adopting electric marine propulsion systems. Once operational, the tug will generate crucial data and insights for scaling similar technologies across ports nationwide.

The GTTP directly supports India’s commitments under international decarbonisation frameworks and complements the Maritime India Vision 2030 and the Prime Minister’s Amrit Kaal roadmap.

Sonowal concluded by emphasising that India’s progress in green maritime technology is the result of a collective national effort inspired by the Prime Minister’s leadership. “Every innovation we undertake today is building the maritime foundation of a Viksit Bharat. This green tug signals the start of a transformative era for India’s ports,” he said.