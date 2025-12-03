Left Menu

Massive fire in Shimla village renders eight families homeless

A massive fire engulfed several houses in a village in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla district on Wednesday, rendering eight families homeless, officials said.The fire broke out in Badvi village in Kotkhai tehsil, they said, adding that no loss of life was reported. The affected families have been provided relief and further action is underway, they said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-12-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 22:00 IST
A massive fire engulfed several houses in a village in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Wednesday, rendering eight families homeless, officials said.

The fire broke out in Badvi village in Kotkhai tehsil, they said, adding that no loss of life was reported. The fire gutted the houses of local resident Joban Dass and his brothers Pratap Singh, Balvir Singh and Suresh Kumar, causing a loss of approximately Rs 2.5 crore, officials said.

As soon as they noticed the blaze, locals tried to put it out and also informed the fire department, following which fire tenders were rushed from Kotkhai to the village. The department's officers doused the fire with the help of locals, officials said.

The fire might have originated from a short circuit, officials said, adding that around 50 rooms have been completely gutted. The affected families have been provided relief and further action is underway, they said.

