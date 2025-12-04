Karnataka cabinet approves draft bills on hate crime, social boycott

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved eight draft bills, including the ones on hate speech and hate crimes, prevention of slaughter and preservation of cattle and protection of people from social boycott.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the cabinet passed eight draft bills.

Bills that were approved by the cabinet include the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, the Bayaluseeme Area Development Board (Amendment) Bill, the Malnad Area Development Board (Amendment) Bill, Karnataka Hindu Religious Institution and Endowment (Amendment) Bill. Other bills that received cabinet nod are: Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, Karnataka Inland Water Transport Rules Bill, Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill and Karnataka Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill.

The bill on hate speech and hate crime aims to curb inciting people to commit hate crimes.

Regarding the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, Patil said, "This is something related to the establishment of slaughterhouses. It pertains to the Government of India grants." The bill to prevent instances of social boycott aims to bring social reform. It aims to stop families from being harassed with social boycott. According to officials, the scourge of social boycott is more prevalent in rural areas.

