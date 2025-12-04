CEC Gyanesh Kumar Charts Vision for Global Democracy at Stockholm Round-Table

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Shri Gyanesh Kumar, led a high-level round-table discussion titled “Inside India’s Democracy” at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs (UI) in Stockholm, where he outlined India’s democratic achievements, challenges, and its evolving role in global democratic governance. Former Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde joined him as a co-speaker, offering an international perspective on democratic resilience.

This engagement was part of CEC Kumar’s official visit to Sweden, during which he formally assumed the Chairship of the Council of Member States of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for the year 2026. His chairship marks a pivotal moment for India, reflecting global recognition of the Election Commission of India (ECI) as one of the world’s most robust, trusted and innovative Election Management Bodies (EMBs).

India’s Expansive Democratic Machinery Highlighted

In Stockholm, CEC Kumar emphasised the unparalleled scale of India’s democratic processes. India is home to more than 900 million registered electors spread across 28 states and 8 Union Territories, making it the largest democratic electorate in human history.

Speaking about the 2024 General Elections, he described the democratic exercise as a “breathtaking spectacle” featuring:

Over 20,000 candidates

743 political parties , including 6 national and 67 state parties

Nearly 20 million election personnel

1 million Booth Level Officers

5 million polling staff deployed across the nation

He noted that since independence in 1947, India has conducted 18 General Elections to Parliament and over 400 State Legislative Assembly elections, reflecting both the maturity and vibrancy of its democratic institutions.

India’s Legacy and Leadership in Global Democracy

India, a founding member of International IDEA, has long contributed to shaping the organisation’s governance and global democratic discourse. Kumar reaffirmed that India seeks not only to share the operational expertise behind the world’s largest elections but also to promote democratic values rooted in India’s civilisational ethos — pluralism, inclusivity, peaceful coexistence and respect for diverse voices.

Upon arrival in Sweden, CEC Kumar was welcomed by India’s Ambassador to Sweden, Shri Anurag Bhushan. He also held discussions with International IDEA’s Secretary-General, Dr Kevin Casas-Zamora, focusing on future collaborations, strengthening global democratic systems, and advancing election management practices.

A Decisive and Ambitious Chairship Ahead

In his acceptance speech, CEC Kumar committed to a decisive, ambitious and action-oriented chairship. India’s theme for 2026 — “Democracy for an Inclusive, Peaceful, Resilient and Sustainable World” — will guide the work of the Council.

Two central pillars will anchor India’s leadership:

Reimagining Democracy for the Future: Exploring how democratic systems should evolve amid technological disruption, global conflict, misinformation and shifting voter expectations. Independent & Professional Election Management Bodies: Promoting global standards, capacity building, and institutional integrity to ensure that democracies worldwide are credible, transparent and resilient.

CEC Kumar stressed that India’s goal is to reinforce democratic institutions globally by supporting innovation, strengthening electoral systems and ensuring more inclusive and secure democratic processes.

Commitment to Every Vote and Every Voice

Closing his address, he reaffirmed India’s commitment to fostering a democratic world where “every vote counts and every voice matters.” He emphasised that strengthening democracy worldwide is not merely an institutional responsibility but a shared global imperative.

Alongside India’s chairship, Mauritius and Mexico will serve as Vice Chairs of the International IDEA Council for 2026, ensuring a broad, diverse and collaborative leadership structure.