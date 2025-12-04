India Launches 100-Day Campaign to Build a Child Marriage Free Bharat

The Ministry of Women and Child Development today launched the 100-Day Intensive Awareness Campaign for a Child Marriage Free Bharat at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, coinciding with the first anniversary of the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The programme was inaugurated by Union Minister Smt. Annpurna Devi, alongside Minister of State Smt. Savitri Thakur, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to ending child marriage through a people-led movement grounded in dignity, equality and justice.

A Strong Message from the Union Minister: “Every Child Deserves a Future of Dignity”

In her keynote address, Smt. Annpurna Devi emphasised the government’s unwavering vision to create a Bharat where every daughter and every son can shape their own future with dignity, safety and equal opportunities. She described child marriage as both a legal crime and a profound moral injustice that robs children—especially girls—of their rights, education, health and dreams.

The Minister highlighted several key gains achieved in the past decade:

Improved Sex Ratio at Birth under various pro-girl interventions

Higher enrolment of girls in schools and colleges

Rapidly increasing female participation in the workforce, especially in science and technology

Girls now constitute 43% of India’s STEM workforce, one of the highest globally

She also announced that the Government has allocated ₹1,827 crore towards scholarships for girls, ensuring uninterrupted education—a critical factor in preventing early marriage.

Expressing gratitude to Anganwadi workers, ASHAs, ANMs, SHGs, teachers, counsellors, One Stop Centres and civil society organisations, she urged all States and UTs to work towards making child marriage “almost non-existent.”

MOS Savitri Thakur: “A Jan Andolan Rooted in Community Vigilance”

Minister of State Smt. Savitri Thakur highlighted the grassroots-driven nature of the Abhiyan, noting that sustainable change must emerge from communities themselves. She underscored the essential roles of:

Panchayats and ward committees

Faith leaders and influencers

Youth groups and women’s collectives

Marriage service providers

She stressed that schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, PMMVY, Poshan Abhiyaan, and One Stop Centres have strengthened the ecosystem that protects and empowers girls at the village and district levels.

Digital Tools Strengthen the Movement

Secretary of the Ministry, Shri Anil Mallik, showcased the upgraded Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Portal, now accessible to over 38,000 Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs) nationwide. The portal enables:

District-wise progress tracking

Reporting and monitoring of cases

Public participation through online pledges

More than 26 lakh citizens and frontline workers have already engaged with campaign activities—evidence of the growing national momentum.

National Pledge and Grassroots Voices

The event featured a National Pledge to End Child Marriage and the screening of an inspirational film highlighting local champions who have prevented child marriages across the country. CMPOs, ASHAs, ANMs and civil society organisations shared field experiences, strengthening collective resolve.

Over 1.32 lakh devices joined the livestream of the event through Webcast and YouTube platforms, marking widespread public engagement.

The 100-Day Campaign: A Structured, Three-Phase People’s Movement

27 November 2025 – 8 March 2026

Spell 1 (27 Nov – 31 Dec 2025): Youth-Led Awareness

Schools, colleges and universities to hold debates, essay competitions, workshops and pledge ceremonies.

Focus on educating adolescents about child rights, legal protections and the long-term harm caused by child marriage.

Spell 2 (1 – 31 Jan 2026): Community, Religious and Social Engagement

Dialogues with faith leaders, imams, priests, community elders and registrars of marriages.

Awareness drives targeting myths, stigma and harmful social norms.

Spell 3 (1 Feb – 8 Mar 2026): Local Governance for Social Change

Gram Panchayats and Municipal Wards to pass resolutions declaring themselves Child Marriage Free Zones.

Mobilisation of women’s collectives, youth groups and frontline workers to identify at-risk families and prevent early marriages.

The campaign is being executed in coordination with key ministries—Health & Family Welfare, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Education—ensuring strong institutional synergy at every level.

A National Call to Action

The Ministry urged citizens, social leaders, educational institutions, youth organisations and community networks across India to join the movement and reaffirm their commitment to building a Child Marriage Free Bharat.

This intensively coordinated 100-day Jan Andolan seeks not only to prevent child marriage but also to strengthen the nation’s social fabric—ensuring equality, education, justice and opportunities for every child.